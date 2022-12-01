Keir Starmer demands end to tax breaks that helped PM’s private school
Keir Starmer demands end to handouts which have helped give PM’s old school ‘a rowing club and extensive art collection’
Rishi Sunak has accused Labour of an “attack on aspiration” as he defended tax breaks that hand many hundreds of millions of pounds to the UK’s top private schools.
In noisy clashes in the Commons, Keir Starmer demanded an end to the handouts which have helped give Winchester College – the prime minister’s former school – “a rowing club, a rifle club and extensive art collection”.
He contrasted the college’s vast wealth with poor school results in Mr Sunak’s home city in Southampton, where four in ten pupils failed English or maths at GCSE.
