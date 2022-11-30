'I'm jealous': MPs jeer Tory backbencher who returned from South Pacific holiday

Jeers broke out in the House of Commons as an MP began a question in the House of Commons by saying that he’d just returned from the South Pacific.

A comment of “I’m jealous” could be heard as Sir Paul Beresford began asking Rishi Sunak if he agreed that China is a threat, not just a challenge, during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The prime minister responded to the Conservative MP for Mole Valley by saying that the government stopped China from investing in Sizewell C.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.