Rishi Sunak has ‘full confidence’ in beleaguered home secretary Suella Braverman
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in his home secretary Suella Braverman, Downing Street has said.
The statement came as Ms Braverman was embroiled in two rows, over leaks from her mobile phone and deteriorating conditions at the Manston processing centre for migrants in Kent.
She will address parliament and take questions from MPs on both issues this afternoon.
