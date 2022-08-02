Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of “blaming Brexit” for the woes of British farmers as he tries to revive his Tory leadership campaign.

In an attempt to appeal to Tory members who will decide the next prime minister, many of whom voted for Brexit, the former chancellor also painted the foreign secretary as a politician who had failed to grasp the opportunities offered by the decision to leave the European Union.

Mr Sunak backed Brexit in 2016, while his opponent supported Remain, but he has struggled to take the lead on the issue during the contest.