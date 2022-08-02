Sunak accuses Truss of ‘blaming Brexit’ for farmers’ woes as battle for Downing Street intensifies
Campaign spokesman claims her ‘true Remainer colours are starting to show’
Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of “blaming Brexit” for the woes of British farmers as he tries to revive his Tory leadership campaign.
In an attempt to appeal to Tory members who will decide the next prime minister, many of whom voted for Brexit, the former chancellor also painted the foreign secretary as a politician who had failed to grasp the opportunities offered by the decision to leave the European Union.
Mr Sunak backed Brexit in 2016, while his opponent supported Remain, but he has struggled to take the lead on the issue during the contest.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies