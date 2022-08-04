Sunak ignores Islamophobia appeal from MP amid extremism row
Exclusive: Liz Truss says she will take ‘a zero tolerance approach to Islamophobia’ after letters from All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims
Rishi Sunak has not responded to an appeal to combat Islamophobia, amid a row over his proposals on extremism.
The former chancellor said he wanted to “refocus” the Prevent counter-terrorism scheme on Islamists, after years of anti-Muslim discrimination allegations, and “add vilification of the UK to the definition of extremism”.
Mr Sunak also vowed to “redouble efforts to tackle Islamist extremism” but made no mention of the rising far-right terror threat in his announcement.
