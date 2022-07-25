Rishi Sunak campaign faces backlash from workers excluded from Covid support
Anger among those who blame former chancellor for missing them out of schemes
Rishi Sunak’s campaign for the Conservative leadership has sparked fury among people who blame the former chancellor for excluding them from financial support during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among the 3.8m people believed to have missed out on furlough payments and business grants are many company directors and entrepreneurs who might be expected to be Conservative party members with a vote on the choice of the new prime minister.
And some have warned that the Tories’ prospects at the next general election could be hit if they are led by a man who they feel let down millions of individuals and businesses unable to access the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.
