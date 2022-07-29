Rishi Sunak today opened a new front in his battle with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership by declaring he will be the protector of the green belt if he becomes prime minister.

Ms Truss is comfortably ahead in polling for the battle to succeed Boris Johnson, but has unsettled some in the traditional Tory shires with a promise to build 1 million homes in the green belt around London and other English cities.

In stark contrast to her call for more homes in the countryside for under-forties, Mr Sunak said he would ban any “inappropriate” development on green belt land.