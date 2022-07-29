Sunak promises to protect green belt in bid for votes of shire Tories who will pick next PM
Liz Truss has said she would build 1 million homes in countryside and villages
Rishi Sunak today opened a new front in his battle with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership by declaring he will be the protector of the green belt if he becomes prime minister.
Ms Truss is comfortably ahead in polling for the battle to succeed Boris Johnson, but has unsettled some in the traditional Tory shires with a promise to build 1 million homes in the green belt around London and other English cities.
In stark contrast to her call for more homes in the countryside for under-forties, Mr Sunak said he would ban any “inappropriate” development on green belt land.
