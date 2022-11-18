Jump to content

Sewage: Environment secretary Therese Coffey says stopping dumping ‘not her priority’

Water company bosses admitted their firms’ environmental performance has been ‘unacceptable’

Samuel Webb
Thursday 17 November 2022 17:46
Untreated sewage released into Hampshire's Langstone Harbour for 49 hours

A Labour MP has slammed environment secretary Therese Coffey after she admitted that meeting executives at water firms dumping raw sewage into British rivers are ‘not her priority’.

Speaking in Parliament today, Jim McMahon said: “The environment secretary has been in post now for three weeks but the crisis of raw sewage turning England into an open sewer can be traced back to her time as environment minister.

“To undo that damage can she update the house on when she held a round table with all the water bosses and what the outcome was?”

