Tobias Ellwood has Tory whip restored so he can vote in leadership contest
Backbencher allowed to vote so neutrality of whips’ office ‘can not be questioned’
The Tory rebel suspended for failing to support the government at this week’s confidence motion has been allowed to return to the fold temporarily to vote in the leadership contest.
Tobias Ellwood said he was “delighted” to be able to cast his ballot in the race to succeed Boris Johnson at No 10 on after the whips’ office relented.
“Delighted to report my request for a momentary return of the whip has been granted – just long enough for my proxy vote to be cast!” the Penny Mordaunt supporter tweeted.
