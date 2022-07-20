Tory leadership – live: Truss boosted by Badenoch elimination as Sunak retains lead
Sunak backer denies ex-chancellor is ‘lending’ votes to preferred rival
Supporters of Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss are hopeful that she will be given a boost by the elimination of Kemi Badenoch ahead of the final round of voting by MPs over who should succeed Boris Johnson.
Claiming that “most of the people attracted to Kemi would not be attracted to” Penny Mordaunt, influential Tory MP Steve Baker said he was “hopeful” Ms Truss could gain their support but that “one must never take anything for granted” – as the Truss campaign urged those MPs to “unite behind” her.
Rishi Sunak retained a lead over his fellow candidates in Tuesday’s ballot with 118 votes, while Ms Truss inched closer to drawing level with Penny Mordaunt, receiving 86 and 92 votes respectively.
But an earlier members’ poll had suggested the former chancellor would be beaten soundly by Ms Morduant, Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch in the final vote by Tory Party members – spurring claims his supporters had voted “tactically” to ensure that he faces an easier rival in the final round.
Sunak reallocating votes to Truss claims senior Tory
Former minister David Davis has accused Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak’s team of “reallocating” votes to Liz Truss because he believes he can beat the foreign secretary in the run-off.
The senior figure – a key backer of Penny Mordaunt’s campaign to become prime minister – claimed it was the “the dirtiest campaign” he had ever seen, and revealed he had asked for an inquiry.
Mr Davis said he had urged cabinet secretary Simon Case to examine into whether government resources had been used to help Ms Mordaunt’s rivals, claimed she had been subjected to “brutal” smears.
“It’s been the dirtiest campaign I’ve ever seen,” he told LBC. “I’ve written to the cabinet secretary, asked him to do an inquiry of the use of government resources in some respects.”
Adam Forrest reports:
Sunak reallocating votes to Truss, claims senior Tory decrying 'dirty' contest
‘It’s been the dirtiest campaign I’ve ever seen’, says David Davis – who has called for inquiry
Read the details in this report from Andy Gregory:
Social housing tenants living in homes ‘unfit for human habitation’, MPs warn
Social housing in England has deteriorated so badly that some homes are now “unfit for human habitation”, according to group of MPs calling on the government to improve conditions.
MPs on the levelling up, housing and communities committee urged ministers to commit more funding for regeneration projects, and demanded that social housing providers “up their game”.
In a damning report, the committee said too many social landlords were stigmatising their tenants and leaving them in “appalling conditions and levels of disrepair”.
Social housing providers should face tougher action from a far more active regulator, MPs said – calling on the government to give the ombudsman the power to award far higher levels of compensation to tenants.
The cross-party group recommended that the government empower the sector’s regulator to order providers to award compensation of up to £25,000.
Read the full story from Adam Forrest here:
Social housing tenants living in homes ‘unfit for human habitation’, MPs warn
Cross-party group warns of increasingly ‘appalling’ conditions in England’s social housing stock
Boris Johnson presented with books by hero Churchill as farewell gift at final cabinet meeting
Boris Johnson was presented with a set of books by his hero Winston Churchill as a farewell present from ministerial colleagues as he chaired his final cabinet meeting today.
Cabinet ministers – who paid for the first edition copies of Churchill’s six-volume history of the Second World War out of their own pockets – applauded the PM as he concluded the weekly meeting for the last time.
Addressing ministers on the first anniversary of the lifting of Covid restrictions, Mr Johnson set out what he clearly hopes will be seen as his legacy as PM, stating that the swift rollout of vaccines and early move out of lockdown had allowed the UK’s economy to recover faster than other countries.
But there was no reflection on the complaints over his performance and behaviour which forced his resignation two weeks ago.
Mr Johnson is expected to divide his time between No 10 and his country residence Chequers until he hands over to a successor on 5 September. No details have yet been released of any summer holiday plans.
Boris Johnson presented with books by hero Churchill at final cabinet meeting
Departing PM applauded by ministers for ‘service to country’
Pregnancy loss certificates rolled out for parents under government’s first Women’s Health Strategy
Pregnancy loss certificates must be rolled out across England for parents who have lost a child before 24 weeks in an attempt to acknowledge their difficult situation, the government has said.
The measure was unveiled in the government’s first women’s health strategy for England which was specifically designed to address the gender health gap.
Every day, around 14 babies die before, during or soon after birth in the UK, but campaigners have long warned the issue is routinely ignored by society and remains a taboo.
Amy Jacksonson, of the Lily Mae Foundation, which support families impacted by a baby’s death, told The Independent they were pleased “it has finally been recognised that a child born before 24 weeks deserves the acknowledgement that any other human being receives”.
Read the full story from Maya Oppenheim here:
Pregnancy loss certificates to be rolled out for parents in England
Every day around 14 babies die before, during or soon after birth in the UK
Public sector recoils against real-terms pay cut
The government is on a collision course with public sector workers including nurses and teachers after announcing pay rises that would not keep wages up with inflation.
One union leader warned of co-ordinated strike action in response to pay announcements by ministers, and members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England will be balloted on industrial action.
More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive an increase of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3 per cent, while dentists and doctors will get a 4.5 per cent pay rise, police 5 per cent and teachers between 5 and 8.9 per cent.
Health unions said the announcement amounted to a real terms pay cut.
Wealth gap between richest 10% and middle-earners grows to record £1.2m
The wealth gap between the top 10 per cent of households and those in the middle has reached a record £1.2 million per adult, according to the Resolution Foundation.
Once ordinary aspirations such as saving and buying a home are increasingly out of reach for less wealthy households, the think thank focusing on low- and middle-income people said.
In 2006 the average household among the richest 10th held wealth of close to £900,000 more per adult than a family in the middle, or fifth, decile. But by the start of 2020 that gap had increased to over £1.2m per adult, even after accounting for inflation, the Resolution Foundation said.
Persistently high wealth gaps can affect less wealthy people’s ability to save money, own property and boost their lifetime living standards.
Read the full story here:
Wealth gap between richest 10% and middle-earners grows to record £1.2m
Gap has grown since 2008 despite relatively stable levels of inequality for decades, analysis finds
Nurses, teachers and police get pay rises of 4-5%, as unions prepare for strike action
Millions of public sector workers have been awarded pay rises of between 4 and 5 per cent – prompting unions to prepare for autumn strike action, as chiefs lashed out at ”brutal” below-inflation increases (Adam Forrest writes).
About 2.5 million staff across Britain will soon see a hike in their pay packets after the government accepted “fair and sustainable” increases recommended by state review bodies.
But unions warned that they would ballot members on industrial action, pointing out that the “kick in the teeth” settlements will not keep pace with soaring inflation – currently running at 9.1 per cent.
Most full-time nurses in the NHS will only get a basic pay rise worth 4 per cent, a salary increase of about £1,400, though new nursing staff will see starting pay rise by 5.5 per cent to £27,055.
The vast majority of teachers will get only a 5 per cent increase, while salaries for new teachers outside London will be increased 8.9 per cent to £28,000 as part of a recruitment drive.
Nurses, teachers and police get pay rises of 4-5%, as unions prepare to strike
Unions say below-inflation increases ‘kick in the teeth’ for Britain’s key workers
