Supporters of Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss are hopeful that she will be given a boost by the elimination of Kemi Badenoch ahead of the final round of voting by MPs over who should succeed Boris Johnson.

Claiming that “most of the people attracted to Kemi would not be attracted to” Penny Mordaunt, influential Tory MP Steve Baker said he was “hopeful” Ms Truss could gain their support but that “one must never take anything for granted” – as the Truss campaign urged those MPs to “unite behind” her.

Rishi Sunak retained a lead over his fellow candidates in Tuesday’s ballot with 118 votes, while Ms Truss inched closer to drawing level with Penny Mordaunt, receiving 86 and 92 votes respectively.

But an earlier members’ poll had suggested the former chancellor would be beaten soundly by Ms Morduant, Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch in the final vote by Tory Party members – spurring claims his supporters had voted “tactically” to ensure that he faces an easier rival in the final round.