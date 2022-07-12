Tom Tugendhat vows to save Boris Johnson’s levelling up agenda with ‘vocational Oxbridges’
Tory leadership hopeful pitches himself as champion of the north – and vows to slash fuel duty by 10p
Conservative leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has pitched himself at the candidate who will save Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda with an appeal to Tory MPs and members in the north and Midlands.
Mr Tugendhat, who reached the 20 endorsements needed to reach the next stage of the contest, has support from Jake Berry and other leading figures in the Northern Research Group (NRG) of backbenchers.
“My friend Jake Berry speaks about wanting a vocational Oxbridge in the North – I want one in every region,” the moderate told supporters at his official launch.
