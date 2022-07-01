Tony Blair says voters must be told ‘what Labour stands for’ ahead of ‘Future of Britain’ festival
Former Labour leader denies he ’given up on Labour’ – ahead of conference with ex-Tory Cabinet ministers
Tony Blair has warned Keir Starmer he cannot win power until voters are “clear what Labour stands for”, as he holds a festival to push forward new political ideas.
The Future of Britain conference has raised eyebrows because of appearances by former Conservative Cabinet ministers – but without boasting any senior Labour figures.
Sir Tony denied he has “given up on Labour” and praised his party’s leader for an “enormous amount of progress” since its disastrous 2019 election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn.
