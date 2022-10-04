Younger voters will never back ‘anti-EU and populist’ Tories, ex-cabinet ministers warn
Michael Heseltine says Brexit will be ’high on the agenda’ if Liz Truss loses general election
The Tories will never win back younger voters as an anti-Europe and populist party, former cabinet ministers have warned – as they called for trade links with EU to be rebuilt.
Michael Heseltine said the mistakes from Brexit will be “high on the agenda” if Liz Truss loses the next general election, predicting “a new agenda to appeal to a younger generation”,
David Gauke predicted a bleak long-term future for the Conservatives, warning it was struggling to appeal to “people born after 1960” even before the botched mini-budget crashed its poll ratings in recent days.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies