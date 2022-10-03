Truss may be trying to steady the ship, but many have fled already

This time last year I was at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester and I typed this: “Writing a column on Westminster isn’t entirely unlike meeting a friend for a catch-up, in that you ideally need at least one thing to have gone wrong in the recent past to really make it worth it.

“No one wants to turn up in a bar and announce that absolutely nothing has happened to them since the last meeting.”

I am currently typing this from Birmingham and, to stretch that metaphor, would like you to picture me practically tripping over myself to get a margarita, sit down and tell you about my weekend.