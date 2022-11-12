The Metropolitan Police has decided against any action over a Covid lockdown party at Conservative Party headquarters.

Former Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey – believed to be in line for a peerage – and Tory aides were seen posing together for a photo while London was under strict rules.

Several of them wore festive hats, and one was in a Christmas jumper as they raised glasses next to buffet food despite a ban on indoor socialising in December 2020.