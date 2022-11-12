Jump to content

Police issue no fines over Covid lockdown party at Tory HQ

Scotland Yard will take no action against Shaun Bailey and Conservative aides

Adam Forrest
Friday 11 November 2022 17:24
Partygate: Boris Johnson's repeated denials and excuses

The Metropolitan Police has decided against any action over a Covid lockdown party at Conservative Party headquarters.

Former Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey – believed to be in line for a peerage – and Tory aides were seen posing together for a photo while London was under strict rules.

Several of them wore festive hats, and one was in a Christmas jumper as they raised glasses next to buffet food despite a ban on indoor socialising in December 2020.

