Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Military set to fill for Border Force guards during winter strikes

Union bosses warn of ‘extraordinary disruption’ at airports and key ports like Dover

Adam Forrest
Friday 11 November 2022 09:32
Comments
<p>Home secretary Suella Braverman said to have signed off on plan </p>

Home secretary Suella Braverman said to have signed off on plan

(PA)

Britain’s military has been placed on stand-by to fill in for Border Force officials if planned strikes by government staff go ahead this winter.

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union bosses warn of “extraordinary disruption” at airports and key ports like Dover after members voted for industrial action.

Some 100,000 workers in over 120 government departments and public bodies – including the Home Office and Border Force – are set to walk out over pay in a series of “sustained” strikes.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has signed off on the training of armed forces personnel to work at ports and airports, according to The Guardian.

Personnel will reportedly be given training of less than a week – a move condemned by one union official as a “frankly despicable” strike-busting move.

Labour MP John Spellar, the former armed forces minister, said: “Once again our overstretched armed forces are being asked to cover up for gross incompetence by Whitehall and government ministers.”

Recommended

The Border Force has come under increased pressure from the rise in small boat crossings in the English Channel. The Home Offices is also being pressed to reduce the overcrowding at Manston and other processing centres for asylum seekers.

Calling for a 10 per cent pay hike in line with inflation, the PCS said that unless it received “substantial proposals” from the government, it would announce a programme of “sustained” strikes next Friday.

Amid fears of delays to benefits, union chief Mark Serwotka said striking staff at the JobCentre and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would do their best to avoid “disrupting” payments.

“We certainly have no intention of wanting to be in a position of disrupting those people who are on welfare who are getting payments,” he said.

But he warned that strikes among staff at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) could disrupt payments to farmers, while striking Cabinet Office officials could jeopardise “security vetting and IT processes” across government.

Mr Serwotka also said there was already a huge backlog for driving tests, driving licences and passports, which he warned would get worse if there is a strike.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said the government was “disappointed” that the PCS has voted in favour of strikes.

Recommended

“As the public would expect, we have plans in place to minimise potential disruption during possible strike action, while still carrying out essential checks,” the said.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “We have received a request from the Home Office and are considering it in line with military aid to the civil authorities (Maca) principles. No decisions have been made yet.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in