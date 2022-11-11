UK economy news – live: Hunt says ‘tough road ahead’ as ‘very bleak’ recession looms
Chancellor warns of ‘extremely difficult decisions’ ahead
Jeremy Hunt has warned of a “tough road ahead” after new figures revealed that the UK economy contracted by 0.2 per cent between July and September, in what could herald the start of a protracted recession.
The chancellor admitted the government would be forced to take “extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability”, but insisted that the “fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run.”
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6 per cent in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral. It could be the beginning of a recession - which is defined as two quarters of shrinking GDP in a row.
Reacting to the news, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National chair Martin McTague said the “outlook for the UK economy is now very bleak indeed”, and urged ministers to demonstrate that they have “grasped the scale of the issue.”
Elsewhere, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves called the latest GDP figures “extremely worrying - and is another page of failure in the Tories’ record.”
Economy shrinks amid fears of longest recession since records began
The UK economy shrank in the latest quarter, marking the first step in a long recession expected in the year ahead.
A country will not officially be in recession until the economy contracts for two quarters in a row – but the Bank of England expects Britain to be in one by the end of 2023.
Official figures show Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.2 per cent between July and September, compared to growth of 0.2 per cent in the previous three months.
Adam Forrest has more:
Bank of England says Britain could already be at start of the longest contraction since the 1920s
Rachel Reeves says GDP figures reveal ‘another page of failure in the Tories’ record'
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has called the latest GDP figures “extremely worrying - and is another page of failure in the Tories’ record.”
Taking to Twitter this morning, she added: “Britain has so much potential to grow.
“Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan and our partnership with business will unlock that.”
Matt Hancock admits he ‘messed up and fessed up’ on ‘I’m A Celebrity’
Matt Hancock admitted to his I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! campmates that he “messed up and fessed up” over a CCTV video leak in which was seen kissing an aide during the Covid lockdown.
He said on the show: “I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences, obviously.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said yesterday that Mr Hancock should “voluntarily leave” the jungle and return to parliament.
He said that the former minister’s decision to join the show was “wrong”.
“He should get back to Westminster, he should get back to parliament and do his job,” Sir Keir said.
Jeremy Hunt ‘plans stealth VAT raid’ on small businesses
Jeremy Hunt is reportedly planning a stealth move to force small businesses to pay thousands more in VAT as part of measures to plug a fiscal black hole feared to be as wide as £60bn.
The chancellor will take to the House of Commons next Thursday to deliver a fiscal statement that will define Rishi Sunak’s nascent government, as the prime minister seeks to distance himself from the disastrous reign of Liz Truss, his short-lived predecessor.
Poll shows voters do not trust Sunak and Braverman to deal with migrant boats
Voters do not trust Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman to deal with the problem of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats and have little faith that their flagship Rwanda policy will work, according to a new poll for The Independent.
Campaigners urged the prime minister to “press the reset button” on his plans to deport asylum seekers to the African country for processing, after the research by Savanta ComRes found that significantly more voters believe the crisis can be resolved by the provision of safe and legal routes to the UK.
Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty lands £7m payout ahead of Autumn Statement cuts
Ahead of next Thursday’s Autumn Statement cuts, Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has landed £7m in dividend payments from Infosys, the Evening Standard reported.
This comes a week before the Autumn Statement is expected to unveil deep cuts in public spending.
Ms Murty has collected £35m in Infosys dividends since 2020.
PM ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “confident” of a negotiated solution being found to the Northern Ireland Protocol issues.
Mr Sunak said “goodwill and pragmatism” would be needed but that a way through should be found.
He added that he wanted a resolution to be found to allow the powersharing institutions at Stormont to be restored.
Micheal Martin: ‘Meat on bone’ needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol
The Irish Government wants “meat on the bone” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issues, the country’s premier has said.
The Fianna Fail leader added that he and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed there is a “window of opportunity” to address the protocol concerns.
Mr Martin made the remarks after a meeting with Mr Sunak at the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool on Thursday.
“The mood music is improving, we now need to translate that into a resolution, a negotiated resolution between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”
Voices: The boss of Next is right – this isn’t the Brexit we wanted
Now we see how much we need more people, skilled and unskilled, to help keep everything running. We need to be more open to migrants from across the planet, Sean O'Grady writes:
The boss of Next is right – this isn’t the Brexit we wanted | Sean O’Grady
Now we see how much we need more people, skilled and unskilled, to help keep everything running. We need to be more open to migrants from across the planet
