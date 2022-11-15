Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has offered Poland “any assistance needed” to establish responsbility for a missile strike on its territory.

Mr Sunak, who is attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, spoke by phone with Polish president Andrzej Duda shortly after reports emerged that Russian missiles had landed in the Nato member close to its border with Ukraine.

The prime minister said the UK was co-ordinating with Nato partners and stands ready to support its allies as they seek to establish the facts behind the incident, believed to have killed at least two people.

News of the missile strike cast a shadow over the gathering in Bali of world leaders including US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Speaking from the summit, Mr Sunak said he had spoken by phone with foreign secretary James Cleverly and defence secretary Ben Wallace.

“We are urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support our allies as they establish what has happened,” said the prime minister.

“We are also coordinating with our international partners, including Nato.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM also spoken by phone with Mr Duda.

“He reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland as a close ally and expressed condolences for the victims and their families,” said the spokesperson.

“President Duda updated on the Polish investigation efforts, and the prime minister offered any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened.

“The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue coordinating with our international partners, including Nato allies, on the next steps.”