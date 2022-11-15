Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky hails Kherson withdrawal as ‘beginning of end of war’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailing Russia’s withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war”.
But he also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war, dealing another stinging blow to the Kremlin. It could serve as a springboard for more advances into occupied territory.
US president Joe Biden called it a “significant victory” for Ukraine. “I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination and capacity of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military,” he said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has proposed stripping Russian citizens of their passports for criticising the war in Ukraine.
The new crackdown on dissent also would see Russians who spread “fake news” or question the country’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine lose their citizenship, according to Kremlin-owned new agency Ria Novosti.
Rishi Sunak to use G20 to 'unequivocally condemn' Ukraine-Russia war
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations for widespread damage to the country and for Ukrainians killed and injured during the war.
The vote in the 193-member world body was 94-14 with 73 abstentions. It was close to the lowest level of support received by any of the five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the General Assembly since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its smaller neighbor.
The resolution recognizes the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine.
President Zelensky visits liberated city of Kherson
US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers
The U.S. said Monday it was imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are involved in supporting Russia‘s military as it wages war on Ukraine.
Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people, the latest financial and diplomatic penalties are aimed at a range of entities including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals and a Taiwanese microelectronic component purchaser.
They are all accused of being financial facilitators or enablers of Russia’s military supply chain, which U.S. officials committed to disrupting after the invasion of Ukraine began in February.
Video released by Russia claims to show ‘healthy’ Sergei Lavrov at Bali hotel
Sergei Lavrov has dismissed reports that he was hospitalised following his arrival in Bali for the G20 summit.
Indonesian authorities said that the Russian foreign minister was taken to hospital for a heart condition.
Mr Lavrov appeared in a video apparently from his hotel room in Bali to deny the claims.
“This is a kind of game that is not new in politics,” Mr Lavrov said.
“I’m at the hotel. I’m reading up for tomorrow’s summit,” he told Russian state news agency TASS.
Tales of torture emerge as Kherson celebrates freedom from months of Russian occupation
In the liberated city, Bel Trew finds joy at President Zelensky’s triumphant visit overshadowed by stories of horror.
Tales of torture emerge as Kherson celebrates end of Russian occupation
In the liberated city, Bel Trew finds joy at President Zelensky’s triumphant visit overshadowed by stories of horror
Russian withdrawal from Kherson ‘relatively orderly’, says US official
The United States believes that Russian troops carried out a relatively orderly withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a senior US military official said today.
“We assess that it was a relatively orderly withdrawal,” the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.
Ukrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonovsky bridge in Kherson Oblast
