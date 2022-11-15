‘End this barbaric war’: Rishi Sunak confronts Russia over Ukraine at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak has delivered a sharp rebuke to Russia at the G20summit of world leaders in Indonesia, telling Vladimir Putin to “end this barbaric war”.

Facing Putin’s foreign secretary Sergei Lavrov across the conference table, Mr Sunak denounced the invasion of Ukraine as “illegal” and described Russia’s weaponization of food and energy supplies as “unacceptable”.

It was the first time a UK prime minister has gone face-to-face with a representative of the Moscow regime since the start of the invasion in February, and came a day after Mr Sunak described Putin’s Russia as a “pariah state”.