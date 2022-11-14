✕ Close Related: Biden heckled by protesters during Cop27 speech

US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.

The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary.

Although the two leaders have had virtual meetings in the past, Monday's talks are aimed at "resetting" Washington's relationship with Beijing.

"We have very little misunderstanding," Mr Biden told reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"We just got to figure out where the red lines are and ... what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years."

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in Bali to attend the summit today, and is expected to hold talks with the newly-elected British prime minister Rishi Sunak.