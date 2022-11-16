Jump to content

Jeremy Hunt says inflation ‘thwarting’ economic growth and warns of tough tax hikes

Chancellor says he will make difficult decisions in Thursday’s budget

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 16 November 2022 08:14
<p>Jeremy Hunt will deliver his budget on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his budget on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

Soaring inflation is "thwarting any chance" of economic growth, the chancellor has said, as he warns of tough tax hikes to come.

Jeremy Hunt said he would make "tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending" in his autumn budget on Thursday.

He was reacting to food and energy price rises driving UK inflation to a 40-year high of 11.1 per cent.

Mr Hunt is expected to unveil an austerity budget on Thursday, putting more pressure on public services and finding more money from taxes.

His action follows Liz Truss's September budget which announced tens of billions of pounds in unfunded tax cuts, which undermined market confidence in the UK's economic outlook.

"The aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up inflation in the UK and around the world," Mr Hunt said.

"This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.

“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.

“We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”

Mr Hunt is tomorrow widely expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn in a bid to reassure financial markets of the UK’s stability.

Income tax thresholds are expected to be frozen, taking more workers into paying higher taxes, with similar freezes on National Insurance and inheritance tax.

There has also been speculation that Mr Hunt could reduce the threshold for the highest 45p rate from £150,000 to £125,000. The tax-free allowance for dividends and capital gains may also be cut.

The Office for National Statistics says the 11.1 per cent inflation reading for October 2022 for CPI was the highest since October 1981.

A breakdown of figures provided by the ONS found that inflation was higher for low-income households, at 11.9 per cent, compared to 10.5 per cent for high-income households.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), which represents businesses, said a “lethal combination of recession and runaway inflation” was breaking unless the chancellor acted.

“While the Bank of England seeks to control inflation through further interest rate rises, this is a blunt instrument that fails to address the core drivers of inflation for most firms: soaring energy costs, global supply chain disruption, and rising staff costs due to labour shortages," said BCC head of research David Bharier.

“Ahead of tomorrow’s autumn statement, businesses will need to see a clear plan from the Chancellor to boost business investment and growth, as well as targeted measures that ease the specific causes of inflation."

