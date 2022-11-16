Rishi Sunak news - live: Hunt expected to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses in autumn budget
Among slew of ‘difficult decisions’ chancellor and prime minister likely to take to restore UK’s economic credibility
Jeremy Hunt is likely to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his autumn budget tomorrow, part of a range of measures designed to restore the UK’s economic credibility.
The Financial Times first reported the chancellor will make the lifting of the cap one of the few measures to survive from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, amid speculation about the “difficult decisions” that Mr Hunt and the prime minister are likely to take as they try to find up to £60bn from a combination of hikes and spending cuts.
Earlier, Rishi Sunak urged banking executives “to embrace pay restraint” in order not to exacerbate inflation.
The budget is widely expected to raise finances through stealth taxes by freezing the rates at which workers begin paying higher rates of tax, with inflation and pay increases dragging more people into higher bands.
But tough spending cuts are likely too, with Mr Hunt reportedly eyeing up plans to cut funding for the government’s homes for Ukrainian refugees scheme and planning to reduce funds received by councils for some of the services for refugees hosted by UK families.
UK working with allies after Russian-made missiles ‘cross into Poland’, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak said the UK would “support our allies” as Joe Biden pledged US support for Poland but stated it was “unlikely” a missile that killed two people there was fired from Russia.
The prime minister joined an emergency morning meeting on the incident at the G20 summit in Bali.
He was pictured sitting next to the US president, who called the roundtable of likeminded G7 and Nato leaders.
UK working with allies after Russian-made missiles ‘cross into Poland’ – Sunak
The Prime Minister joined an emergency morning meeting on the incident at the G20 summit in Bali.
Sunak must not ‘drift into appeasement’ in talks with China’s Xi, warns former Tory leader
Rishi Sunak has been accused of “drifting into appeasement” after hastily arranging last-minute face-to-face talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.
The meeting on the margins of the leaders’ gathering in Indonesia on Wednesday was organised after Mr Sunak signalled he was softening his position on China, describing the Far Eastern giant as a “challenge” rather than a “threat” to UK national security. Their encounter comes a day after meetings between Mr Xi and both Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron.
Downing Street insisted the prime minister will be “clear-eyed” in his interactions with Mr Xi and continues to view Beijing as an economic threat to the UK, reports Andrew Woodcock:
Warning to Sunak not to ‘drift into appeasement’ in talks with China’s Xi
Downing Street insists PM will be ‘clear-eyed’ in meeting at G20 summit which arranged at the last minute
Sunak offers Poland assistance from UK after strike by suspected Russian missiles
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has offered Poland “any assistance needed” to establish responsbility for a missile strike on its territory.
Mr Sunak, who is attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, spoke by phone with Polish president Andrzej Duda shortly after reports emerged that Russian missiles had landed in the Nato member close to its border with Ukraine.
The prime minister said the UK was co-ordinating with Nato partners and stands ready to support its allies as they seek to establish the facts behind the incident, believed to have killed at least two people.
Sunak offers Poland assistance from UK after strike by suspected Russian missiles
Britain ‘co-ordinating with Nato allies’ to establish cause of incident
Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets strike Poland
Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have agreed at an emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to support Poland’s investigation into a strike on its territory by a Russian-made rocket.
The explosion in the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.
Nato and G7 leaders, including Mr Biden and British prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned the assault on Ukraine as “barbaric”.
Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets hit Poland
Rishi Sunak at US president’s side as G20 summit in Indonesia overshadowed by missile assault
Lifting of cap on bankers’ bonuses expected in chancellor’s autumn budget
Jeremy Hunt is expected to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his autumn budget tomorrow.
The Financial Times first reported the chancellor will make the lifting of the cap one of the few measures to survive from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, as he bids to use the autumn statement to restore the UK’s economic credibility.
Earlier, the prime minister urged bosses to keep down their pay in order not to exacerbate inflation.
Lifting of cap on bankers’ bonuses expected in Chancellor’s autumn budget
Earlier, the Prime Minister urged bosses to keep down their pay to not exacerbate inflation.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Wednesday, 16 November 2022 where we provide the latest from Westminster.
