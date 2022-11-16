✕ Close Related: When is the Autumn Budget and what to expect?

Jeremy Hunt is likely to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his autumn budget tomorrow, part of a range of measures designed to restore the UK’s economic credibility.

The Financial Times first reported the chancellor will make the lifting of the cap one of the few measures to survive from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, amid speculation about the “difficult decisions” that Mr Hunt and the prime minister are likely to take as they try to find up to £60bn from a combination of hikes and spending cuts.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak urged banking executives “to embrace pay restraint” in order not to exacerbate inflation.

The budget is widely expected to raise finances through stealth taxes by freezing the rates at which workers begin paying higher rates of tax, with inflation and pay increases dragging more people into higher bands.

But tough spending cuts are likely too, with Mr Hunt reportedly eyeing up plans to cut funding for the government’s homes for Ukrainian refugees scheme and planning to reduce funds received by councils for some of the services for refugees hosted by UK families.