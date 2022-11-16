Autumn Budget 2022 - live: UK economy ‘recovered dramatically worse than US and EU’
Bank of England governor gives grim update on UK economy ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget statement
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said that the UK economy has suffered a “dramatically” worse recovery from Covid than the US and EU.
Speaking at a hearing of the Treasury Select Committee, Mr Bailey told MPs there was a “striking” difference between the economic performance of GDP post-pandemic and that of the US dollar and euro.
He said Britain’s economy was 0.7 per cent smaller than at the end of 2019, while the eurozone was 2.1 per cent higher and the US 4.2 per cent larger than their pre-pandemic levels.
“It is a dramatic difference. I think there’s probably quite a few things account for it: the approach that’s been taken towards energy prices, fiscal support, the US has had a lot of fiscal support and is in a very different position in terms of the economy,” he told MPs.
It comes as chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to finally deliver an Autumn Budget tomorrow, in which he will lay out precisely how he plans to plug the black hole in Britain’s public finances. He is widely expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn.
BoE maintains forecasted damage Brexit will do to UK economy
The Bank of England has not changed its forecast for how much damage that Brexit will do to UK gross domestic product (GDP), governor Andrew Bailey has said.
Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Select Committee, Mr Bailey said the Bank had thought that the economy would be somewhat smaller due to the decision, taken in 2016.
“This (estimate) was done pretty soon after the referendum, it essentially assumes that there is a long-run downshift in the level of productivity, a little over 3 per cent,” he said.
“As a public official I’m neutral on Brexit per se, but I’m not neutral in saying that these are what we think are the most likely economic effects of it.”
Andrew Bailey says he will forgo pay rise this year
Andrew Bailey has told MPs he will not take a pay rise this year if offered one to ensure that lower-paid staff “get a larger share of the pot.”
The governor of the Bank of England , who has an annual pay package of about £575,000, told the Treasury Committee: “It’s not for me to decide but if I was offered one I would not accept it. I would politely decline as I have done before.”
He added that the Bank has not decided its latest pay changes for employees but indicated it would direct more support towards its lower-paid staff.
“We have not done our pay round yet,” he said.
“But the mix of pay in settlements will be different.
“We want to ensure that out lower-paid staff get a larger share of the pot that we are offering this year because I think that is the fair way to do it in the context of the situation we find ourselves in.”
UK economy recovering ‘dramatically’ worse from Covid than EU and US, says Bank of England governor
Britain’s economy is recovering far worse than that of the eurozone and US from the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank of England governor has said.
Speaking at a hearing of the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday Andrew Bailey told MP there was a “dramatic” and “stark” difference in economic performance.
Mr Bailey said the UK’s GDP had still not recovered to its 2019 level and was 0.7 per cent smaller than it had been pre-pandemic.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more on this developing story:
UK recovering ‘dramatically’ worse from Covid than EU, says Bank of England governor
Andrew Bailey says the different in economic performance is ‘stark’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies