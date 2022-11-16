✕ Close Andrew Bailey outlines how UK economic recovery is dramatically behind US and EU

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said that the UK economy has suffered a “dramatically” worse recovery from Covid than the US and EU.

Speaking at a hearing of the Treasury Select Committee, Mr Bailey told MPs there was a “striking” difference between the economic performance of GDP post-pandemic and that of the US dollar and euro.

He said Britain’s economy was 0.7 per cent smaller than at the end of 2019, while the eurozone was 2.1 per cent higher and the US 4.2 per cent larger than their pre-pandemic levels.

“It is a dramatic difference. I think there’s probably quite a few things account for it: the approach that’s been taken towards energy prices, fiscal support, the US has had a lot of fiscal support and is in a very different position in terms of the economy,” he told MPs.

It comes as chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to finally deliver an Autumn Budget tomorrow, in which he will lay out precisely how he plans to plug the black hole in Britain’s public finances. He is widely expected to unveil a package of tax rises worth £25bn and spending cuts of £35bn.