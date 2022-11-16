✕ Close Economic stability ‘at heart of government agenda’, Rishi Sunak says

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two official bullying complaints have been filed against Dominic Raab over his behaviour at work, he has confirmed - just hours before he is set to appear at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The deputy prime minister has been accused of losing his temper and throwing food across the room, with civil servants too afraid to enter his office.

PM Rishi Sunak has so far stood by his deputy – previously emphasising that no formal complaints had been made against him.

But on Wednesday morning Mr Raab wrote to Mr Sunak to say he had “just been notified that two separate complaints have been formally made against me”.

Mr Raab is filling in for Mr Sunak at PMQs today because the PM is still away at the G20 summit in Bali.

Earlier Mr Sunak said his “absolute number one priority” is to deal with the “economic situation at home” as inflation hit 11.1 per cent.

“It’s the number one thing on people’s mind. It’s the thing that is causing most anxiety,” the UK prime minister said in a closing speech at the G20 summit.