Dominic Raab news – live: ‘Bullying’ minister hit with two complaints ahead of PMQs
Deputy prime minister says he looks forward to addressing complaints and continuing in government
Two official bullying complaints have been filed against Dominic Raab over his behaviour at work, he has confirmed - just hours before he is set to appear at Prime Minister’s Questions.
The deputy prime minister has been accused of losing his temper and throwing food across the room, with civil servants too afraid to enter his office.
PM Rishi Sunak has so far stood by his deputy – previously emphasising that no formal complaints had been made against him.
But on Wednesday morning Mr Raab wrote to Mr Sunak to say he had “just been notified that two separate complaints have been formally made against me”.
Mr Raab is filling in for Mr Sunak at PMQs today because the PM is still away at the G20 summit in Bali.
Earlier Mr Sunak said his “absolute number one priority” is to deal with the “economic situation at home” as inflation hit 11.1 per cent.
“It’s the number one thing on people’s mind. It’s the thing that is causing most anxiety,” the UK prime minister said in a closing speech at the G20 summit.
MOJ complaint ‘first raised by officials in spring'
Dominic Raab has said that two complaints have been made against him - one from his previous stint at the Ministry of Justice and the other from his time as foreign secretary.
According to The Guardian’s politics editor Pippa Crerar the MoJ complaint was “first made by [a] group of mid-ranking policy officials in Spring but has been revived by individuals in light of recent allegations.”
Insiders said the department’s permanent secretary “acted on” the complaint at the time by speaking to Mr Raab, Ms Crerar adds.
Sunak: ‘Right’ that complaints are investigated
Rishi Sunak has accepted a request from Dominic Raab to be independently investigated after the justice secretary confirmed two complaints had been made against him amid claims that he bullied staff.
The prime minister thanked his deputy for his letter, saying “I know you will be keen to address the complaints made against you”.
Mr Sunak added he agreed that “proceeding in this way is the right course of action.”
“Integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government,” he went on. “It is right that these matters are investigated fully”.
10 million in ‘missing middle’ face bills crisis without support - think tank
Over 10 million people will be left facing financial crisis over energy bills if Treasury support for bills is restricted to people in the benefits and pension system, new research from a cross-party think-tank reveals today.
The Social Market Foundation calculated that 4.5 million households who face spending more than 10 per cent of their income (after housing costs) on energy bills will miss out on help if government support is limited to homes where people get benefits or the state pension from April.
Meanwhile, another 5 million homes – a significant proportion of them pensioner households – would get government payments even though their energy bills will be less than that 10 per cent threshold.
Rishi Sunak denies Brexit to blame for UK’s economic woes
Rishi Sunak has effectively denied that Brexit is to blame for the UK’s economic difficulties, despite increasing evidence that EU withdrawal has resulted in a reduction in trade with Britain’s closest partners.
The prime minister instead pointed the finger of blame at the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While admitting that all countries have “idiosyncratic” factors affecting their growth, Sunak was unwilling at a press conference in Indonesia to concede that Brexit played this part in adding to the UK’s economic woes.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock has more below:
Ukraine war and Covid pandemic are ‘overwhelming’ reasons for downturn, says PM
Raab: I look forward to addressing complaints and continuing in government
As we’ve been reporting, Dominic Raab has confirmed that two complaints have been submitted against him amid claims that he has bullied staff.
The deputy PM and justice secretary said he “looks forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve you (Rishi Sunak) as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor”.
You can read his letter in full here:
Read Dominic Raab’s statement in full as he confirms formal bullying complaints
It comes as bullying allegations surround deputy prime minister
Breaking: Two official bullying complaints filed against deputy prime minister
Savers to be squeezed in Hunt’s mini-Budget
Savers are set to be squeezed in tomorrow’s mini-Budget as chancellor Jeremy Hunt seeks to repair the public finances.
Tax-free allowances for ISAs and other saving products will be frozen when Mr Hunt outlines his plans to MPs in the Commons tomorrow, the Daily Mail reports.
The news came as inflation soared to 11.1 per cent last month - higher than experts had been expecting.
In a statement after the figures were published the chancellor said “tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the
books"
NHS at risking of ‘withering’ away, union boss says
The NHS is at risk of “withering away” without more funding, a union boss has said.
Andy Prendergast, the GMB union secretary, said members are seeing the health services “get worse and worse”.
His comments come after nurses voted for strike action for the first time ever in an ongoing row over pay and conditions.
Nurses are calling for a 17 per cent pay rise.
Steve Barclay, the health secretary, described those demands as unreasonable but has said that his door “remains open” for negotiations.
Waiting lists for hospital treatment high record levels last week.
Inflation figures ‘deeply worrying’ - Labour
Figures showing inflation soared to 11.1 per cent last month are “deeply worrying”, Labour has said.
Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, claimed the UK was less able to “weather these storms” due to what he described as “12 years of lackluster economic performance” under the Conservative Party.
More comments from Mr Ashworth below:
Sunak ‘filled with optimism about our ability to do more trade with the US'
Rishi Sunak said he and Joe Biden “didn’t discuss the trade deal in particular” but “we did discuss our economic partnership”.
“Both of us acknowledged the fact that, actually, the United States is our single largest trading partner and there’s a range of economic co-operation that is happening, and can continue to happen in the future.
“We talked about energy, for example, and how we can work together to improve energy security at a time when we’re all wanting to have more of that at home.
“So I am filled with optimism about our ability to do more trade with the US, to deepen our economic relationship but that that can happen in lots of different ways.”
