Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kwasi Kwarteng says he warned Liz Truss to ‘slow down’ with radical economic plan

Ex-chancellor uses first interview since sacking to blame former boss for mini-Budget chaos

Liam James
Thursday 10 November 2022 22:17
Comments
Michael Gove apologises for selecting Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he warned Liz Truss that she risked cutting her premiership short by rushing radical economic reforms.

In an explosive interview, his first since being sacked as chancellor, Mr Kwarteng told TalkTV he advised Ms Truss to “slow down” and take a “methodical and strategic approach” to her goal of boosting growth.

He said the prime minister refused to accept that her £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts went too far, too fast, leading him to warn her “you will have two months if you carry on like this”. Ms Truss was forced out after 44 days.

Mr Kwarteng refused to apologise for his part in the chaos that followed the mini-Budget when asked whether he wanted to do so.

He acknowledged “there was turbulence and I regret that,” adding that he felt sorry for people who were remortgaging their homes after already rising repayment rates shot up in response to trouble in the gilt market that followed his 23 September fiscal statement.

Recommended

Asked who controlled the timetable of the mini-Budget, Mr Kwarteng said that he bore “some responsibility for it” but added: “After the mini-Budget we were going at breakneck speed and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down. She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’. And that is, I’m afraid, what happened.

“I think the prime minister was very much of the view that we needed to move things fast. But I think it was too quick.”

Mr Kwarteng also told TalkTV that he warned Ms Truss she would be out as prime minister within “three or four weeks” of sacking him as chancellor.

Speaking of his thinking when she fired him, Mr Kwarteng told the broadcaster: “This is mad. Prime ministers don’t get rid of chancellors. I think I said to her at the time: ‘This is going to last three or four weeks’. Little did I know it was only going to be six days.”

Ms Truss brought Mr Kwarteng, a friend, neighbour and longtime ideological ally, to Downing Street with her. He said they remained friends but he had yet to return a call from her after more than two days. “I will call her back,” he said.

Though he accepted the folly of his and Ms Truss’s so-called “dash for growth”, he used the interview to repeatedly warn Rishi Sunak that he could not “simply keep putting up taxes”.

Kwarteng and Truss at October’s Conservative conference

(Getty)

He added that although he accepted that some tax rises were needed for now, “you’re not going to grow an economy or incentivise economic growth by putting up our taxes.”

Recommended

Mr Kwarteng said Mr Sunak was a “very credible prime minister” but warned that he and the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, should not blame all the government’s problems on the previous Downing Street tenants.

He said: “The only thing that they could possibly blame us for is the interest rates and interest rates have come down and the gilt rates have come down. I mean, it wasn’t that the national debt was created by Liz Truss’s 44 days in government.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in