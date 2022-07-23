Tory leadership candidates dance to different beat as musical tastes revealed

The final two contenders vying to be the next prime minister have come to blows over their proposals – but that’s not the only place where they differ.

Details of Liz Truss’s musical taste have emerged, and it seems she and rival Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak are dancing to a very different beat.

The foreign secretary revealed she was a fan of 1980s music, with I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston her go-to karaoke song.