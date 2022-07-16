Jump to content
Liz Truss floats big tax break for families despite criticism of ‘fairytale’ economic plans

Foreign secretary explores help of up to £2,500 for people off work to look after family members

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Saturday 16 July 2022 15:55
‘Borrowing your way out of inflation is a fairytale’: Sunak and Truss clash over economy plan

Liz Truss has floated another expensive tax cut if she wins the Tory leadership race, despite criticism that her economic plans are “a fairytale”.

The foreign secretary says she would explore giving people a tax break of up to £2,500 to help them take time out of work to look after children or other family members.

Rishi Sunak scored a major hit on the right-wing candidate in Friday’s live TV debate when he called for “honesty” over tax reductions until soaring inflation has been tamed.

