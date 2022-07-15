The Tory leadership candidates have clashed over “fairytale” tax cuts, trans laws and whether Boris Johnson is “honest”, in the first live TV debate of the contest.

The 90-minute discussion also saw some of the contenders attack climate emergency policies – while all appeared to rule out significant further immediate help with soaring energy bills.

In lively exchanges, the former chancellor Rishi Sunak ripped into the tax-slashing plans of his rivals, warning them that they would fuel inflation and leave everyone “poorer”.

Outsider Kemi Badenoch questioned race favourite Penny Mordaunt’s truthfulness when she denied trying to make it easier for people to self-identify as a different gender.

While the foreign secretary Liz Truss stumbled over answers, the candidate most likely to be knocked out next – Tom Tugendhat – won applause for being the only one to say outright that Mr Johnson is dishonest.

He also landed a blow on Mr Sunak over his tax hikes to boost NHS spending, claiming the former chancellor had urged him to vote for them “because the boss wanted it”.

A snap poll of 1,000 voters handed victory to Mr Tugendhat, the centrist candidate, with 36 per cent saying he performed best, ahead of Mr Sunak on 25 per cent, Opinium found.

All of the women candidates had a tough evening, with both Ms Mordaunt and Ms Badenoch scoring 12 per cent – while Ms Truss was deemed to be the clear loser, with just 6 per cent.

The first of three scheduled debates comes ahead of further ballots of Conservative MPs from Monday, to whittle down the five to just two candidates.

The winner will then be chosen by the 180,000-odd Tory members, after hustings through August, before Mr Johnson leaves Downing Street on 6 September.

In very different pitches, Ms Badenoch said it is “time to tell the truth”, while Mr Tugendhat argued he would be “a clean start” and Ms Mordaunt called herself “not the traditional offer”.

Mr Sunak played on his experience as the contender “who can be trusted to grip this moment – while Ms Truss turned her fire on him in hailing her “bold” break with his economic policy.

