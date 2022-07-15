Jump to content
Tom Tugendhat says Boris Johnson is not honest as other leadership rivals unable to answer

Andy Gregory
Friday 15 July 2022 20:19
Tom Tugendhat shakes head when asked if Boris Johnson is honest

Tom Tugendhat has said that Boris Johnson is not an honest man, breaking with other Tory leadership rivals who were unable to give a straight verdict on the prime minister’s integrity.

The foreign affairs committee chair won the first round of applause of the night from the audience at Channel 4’s live debate on Friday night for his response to the question – posed to each candidate – of whether Mr Johnson was honest.

Following lengthy answers by each candidate save for Kemi Badenoch, who laughed and said “sometimes”, Mr Tugendhat began shaking his head and replied “no” before host Krishnan Guru-Murthy had finished asking him the question.

More follows...

