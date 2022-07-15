Jump to content
Tom Tugendhat clear winner of first Tory leadership debate, snap poll finds

Just 6 per cent of viewers believe Liz Truss performed the best, Opinium finds

Andy Gregory
Friday 15 July 2022 21:34
Comments
(Independent)

Tom Tugendhat has emerged as the clear winner of the first live televised debate in the Tory leadership race, according to snap polling which placed him significantly ahead of frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

The five candidates went head-to-head on Channel 4 on Friday evening, with Mr Tugendhat having only narrowly survived the second round of votes the previous day, receiving the votes of just five more Tory MPs than attorney general Suella Braverman, who was eliminated.

But snap polling by Opinium of 1,159 people who watched the debate found that 36 per cent believed the relatively unknown foreign affairs committee chair had performed the best.

This placed him nine points ahead of Mr Sunak, the former chancellor who had appeared the most likely to make it to the final two on Thursday after received 101 votes from Tory MPs.

Penny Mordaunt – a favourite among the Tory Party members who will ultimately decide Mr Johnson’s successor, having enjoyed a remarkable surge of backing from Conservative MPs – appeared to be less well received by the public on Friday’s debate.

The former defence secretary received just 12 per cent of the vote – the same share as former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, an MP on the right wing of the Tory Party who also holds a relatively low public profile.

More follows...

