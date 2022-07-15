Tory leadership debate - live: Mordaunt, Sunak and Truss to compete for votes in TV clash
Minister for trade policy said she polls highest in Red Wall and Blue Wall seats
The five candidates to become the next Tory leader and new UK prime minister are preparing to take part in a live television debate, as the stakes were raised when Penny Mordaunt claimed polling showed she is the only leadership candidate able to defeat Labour at an election.
The performances of the five could influence how other Conservative MPs vote in the next round on Monday.
Ms Mordaunt told an online hustings: “In every poll in our party and in the country I top it.”
She has claimed backers of her rivals are trying to stop her getting into the final because they do not want to run against her.
During the debate, hosted by Conservative Home, the remaining five Tory leadership candidates set out differing approaches to the cost-of-living crisis, the Ukraine war, restoring trust and housing.
Liz Truss vowed to axe the scheduled corporation tax hike from 19% to 25% next year in her pitch.
Ms Truss said: “I would reverse the national insurance rise, I opposed it in cabinet at the time because I thought it was a mistake, I think it’s even more of a mistake now when we’re facing such strong economic headwinds.”
Parliament building to shut in heatwave
Soaring temperatures are expected to make a section of a glass-fronted Parliament building too hot for government staff.
The Home Office helpdesk in Portcullis House will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, peers were told.
London is in the area covered by a Met Office red warning for extreme heat on those two days.
PCH, which was opened in February 200, provides offices for MPs and their staff.
Green Party peer Baroness Bennett said: “If we want a metaphor for the unfitness of our current politics and of everything we have delivered for our society, there, in a nutshell - or in a glass-shelled office - is your metaphor.”
Russia must take responsibility for Briton’s suspected death, says Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has demanded that Moscow bear “full responsibility” over the reported death of a British aid volunteer detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine.
Paul Urey, 45, died in captivity on Sunday, according to the human-rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-supported leadership in Donetsk.
His mother, Linda, expressed her anger, branding the separatists “murderers”.
Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office to face questioning over what happened to Mr Urey, who was detained near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in April.
Ms Truss said: “Russia must bear the full responsibility for this.
“Paul Urey was captured while undertaking humanitarian work. He was in Ukraine to try and help the Ukrainian people in the face of the unprovoked Russian invasion.
“The Russian government and its proxies are continuing to commit atrocities. Those responsible will be held to accountable. My thoughts are with Mr Urey’s family and friends at this horrendous time.”
Please back Truss, Braverman asks supporters
Suella Braverman has issued a direct appeal to her supportersto rally behind Liz Truss.
The Attorney General, who was eliminated in the second round of voting on Thursday, said that out of the remaining candidates coming from the right of the party, Ms Truss is best-placed to make it into the final ballot of party members.
She heaped praise on Kemi Badenoch, the former equalities minister, describing her as a “great woman” who could do a fantastic job as prime minister one day.
But she said Ms Truss, who has been in the Cabinet for eight years, is ready to take the reins of power and would not need to “learn on the job”.
“Kemi is a great woman and a friend. She could do a fantastic job as PM one day but we need to look realistically at the numbers,” she said.
“Liz and Kemi are not both going to make it into the final two. So a decision needs to be made to back one of them. The one we should back, I’d argue, is the one who can get to the final round. Liz can, Kemi cannot.”
Westminster tying itself in knots over trans rights, says Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt says Westminster is “tying itself in knots” over the issue of trans rights.
Asked by Sky News if trans women are women, Ms Mordaunt said: “Some people who are born male will go through a process to transition into another gender and they are issued a legal document in their new gender.
“They are not biological women like me, but the law recognises them in their new gender and that’s very simple and straightforward. And Westminster is tying itself in knots over it.”
Asked whether trans women can be legally women, she said: “Legally but not biologically. And we are not equivalent in that respect. And I mean, people should look at my record on this. I was raising, for example, the issue of trans people competing against women in sport many years ago.”
No 10 cannot say if Boris Johnson will join heatwave meeting as he ‘prepares for Chequers party’
Boris Johnson‘s spokesperson was on Friday unable to say whether the prime minister would take part an emergency Cobra meeting about the extreme heatwave about to hit the UK.
The prime minister is working from his country mansion of Chequers, where he is reportedly set to host a “thank you” party for supporters over the weekend, writes Jon Stone:
Boris Johnson may skip emergency meeting while he ‘prepares for Chequers party’
Questions about prime minister’s participation in government
Starmer meets with Scholz to discuss Brexit and Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer has discussed Brexit and Ukraine with the chancellor of Germany.
The Labour leader met Olaf Scholz for private talks at the headquarters of his left-wing Social Democrat Party (SPD) in Berlin on Friday.
The meeting was said by Labour to have been about building relationships with Germany after Brexit and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The party also said Sir Keir wanted to talk about Labour’s hopes of winning the next general election, plans for Britain and Germany to work more closely together economically, and taking advantage of a move towards environmental sustainability.
The meeting came ahead of an expected confidence vote in the House of Commons on Monday which could see a general election triggered.
Speaking afterwards, Sir Keir said his talks with the Chancellor demonstrated a “contrast” between his party and the Conservatives.
He said: “We don’t fear any of the candidates because the change that the United Kingdom needs is not a change at the top of the Conservative Party.
“We’ve already had 12 years of failure from the Conservative Party. The change we need, the fresh start we need for Britain is a change of Government and therefore I don’t fear any of these leaders.
“And the contrast between them squabbling like cats in a bag, making ludicrous spending commitments, and the Labour Party - united, ready for election, me here speaking to Chancellor Scholtz about how we develop relations between our parties, how we grow our economies, big issues such as Ukraine - the contrast between the two parties has never been starker than it is now.”
PA
BBC Question Time: Labour MP Chris Bryant scolds Bin Afolami
Braverman urges supporters to get behind Truss
Suella Braverman has written to her supporters urging them to get behind Liz Truss.
The Attorney General wrote: “Other MPs and activists will make up their own minds who to support. Nobody can order them who to support and nor should they. But for those who want to support Kemi, I would say just this.
“Kemi is a great woman and a friend. She could do a fantastic job as PM one day but we need to look realistically at the numbers.
“Liz and Kemi are not both going to make it into the final two. So, a decision needs to be made to back one of them. The one we should back, I’d argue, is the one who can get to the final round: Liz can, Kemi cannot.
“Liz is undeniably the better-placed candidate to get to the voluntary party round and fight there for the things that all three of us believe.”
PA
