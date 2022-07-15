✕ Close Conservative leadership race: Who is Penny Mordaunt?

The five candidates to become the next Tory leader and new UK prime minister are preparing to take part in a live television debate, as the stakes were raised when Penny Mordaunt claimed polling showed she is the only leadership candidate able to defeat Labour at an election.

The performances of the five could influence how other Conservative MPs vote in the next round on Monday.

Ms Mordaunt told an online hustings: “In every poll in our party and in the country I top it.”

She has claimed backers of her rivals are trying to stop her getting into the final because they do not want to run against her.

During the debate, hosted by Conservative Home, the remaining five Tory leadership candidates set out differing approaches to the cost-of-living crisis, the Ukraine war, restoring trust and housing.

Liz Truss vowed to axe the scheduled corporation tax hike from 19% to 25% next year in her pitch.

Ms Truss said: “I would reverse the national insurance rise, I opposed it in cabinet at the time because I thought it was a mistake, I think it’s even more of a mistake now when we’re facing such strong economic headwinds.”