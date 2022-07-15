The opening field of candidates for the Tory leadership has been cited by some as a shining example of inclusivity and diversity in the Conservative Party. But there is nothing “diverse” about the politics that unites all the Tory leadership candidates. All candidates stand on the hard-right of the Tory spectrum.

None of the candidates have indicated they would break from the authoritarian policies that characterised Boris Johnson’s time in office. Most telling is that every candidate has said they will carry out the obscene plan to deport refugees to Rwanda.

Those who crow about the "diversity" of the Tory leadership contest forget that racist policies do not cease to be racist policies when people of colour implement them.