Penny Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Tory leadership contender accused of ignoring ‘actual facts’ – but insists veto would have been worthless

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Sunday 17 July 2022 11:25
Penny Mordaunt denies she lied in claiming UK did not have veto on Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her notorious false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU – insisting the veto would not have been used.

The Tory leadership contender, who also faces accusations of dishonesty over her stance on trans rights, was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.

Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in