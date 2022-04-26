‘Get on with it’: Disgraced Tory MP failing to keep promise to resign, says Keir Starmer
Imran Ahmad Khan pledged two weeks ago he would step down following sexual assult conviction
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged disgraced Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan to keep his promise to step down from his seat in Wakefield, after it emerged that he has still not formally resigned his seat.
Khan pledged two weeks ago to quit as the Tory MP for the West Yorkshire constituency, shortly after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
Sir Keir said the people of Wakefield “deserve better”, as he expressed his frustration that a date could not yet be set for a by-election.
