‘Get on with it’: Disgraced Tory MP failing to keep promise to resign, says Keir Starmer

Imran Ahmad Khan pledged two weeks ago he would step down following sexual assult conviction

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 26 April 2022 17:33
Comments
<p>Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged disgraced Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan to keep his promise to step down from his seat in Wakefield, after it emerged that he has still not formally resigned his seat.

Khan pledged two weeks ago to quit as the Tory MP for the West Yorkshire constituency, shortly after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Sir Keir said the people of Wakefield “deserve better”, as he expressed his frustration that a date could not yet be set for a by-election.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in