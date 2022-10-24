Tories turning UK into ‘sick man of Europe,’ says top party donor
Economy ‘doomed’ because of Brexit, says Guy Hands
Years of Tory infighting have put the UK on course to be “sick man of Europe,” a top party donor has said.
Guy Hands, founder, chairman and chief investment officer of private equity firm Terra Firma, said the Conservative Party was not fit to run the country.
“I think it’s got to move on from fighting its own internal wars and actually focus on what needs to be done in the economy and admitting some of the mistakes they’ve made in the last six years, which have, frankly, put this country on a path to be the sick man of Europe,” Mr Hands said.
