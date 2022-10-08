Fifteen new Tory peers set to be appointed from list drawn up by Boris Johnson
Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre heads leaked list – which flouts agreement to slim down bloated House of Lords
Fifteen new Conservative peers will be appointed within days, according to a leaked list dominated by supporters of Boris Johnson and Brexit.
The former prime minister is set to trigger a fresh cronyism row with the post-exit reward for his backers, also ignoring a cross-party agreement to slim down the bloated House of Lords.
Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, will be made a Tory peer, the list says – Mr Johnson having failed to ease him into the post of chair of Ofcom, the media regulator.
