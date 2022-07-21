Labour is urging the next Tory leader to commit to sacking a Treasury minister who is paid multiple salaries from companies with links to a notorious tax haven.

Richard Fuller, who was appointed in the dying days of Boris Johnson's premiership, is paid £80,000 a year by the finance firms – which the opposition describes as a "shocking conflict of interest"

The MP has a history of advocating for “light touch” financial regulations and “deregulation” for financial services companies like his employers.