Traffic wardens to go on strike but council warns drivers will still have to pay
‘We will ensure that it hits them hard in the pocket,’ union says about council
Traffic wardens are set to go on strike - but the local authority has warned drivers will still have to pay for parking.
Wiltshire Council is facing a walkout in a row over pay cuts and alleged “fire and rehire” tactics just days after the largest rail strike in three decades grips Britain.
Local traffic wardens - who hand out tickets for parking violations - are expected to refuse to work for seven days starting on 30 June.
