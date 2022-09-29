Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Government accused of failing to meet its own tree-planting targets

Row over semantics after last winter’s tally ‘fell short’, reports Jane Dalton

Thursday 29 September 2022 23:09
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson promised to increase tree-planting rates </p>

Boris Johnson promised to increase tree-planting rates

(Getty Images)

The government has been accused of failing to meet its own target on planting new trees to tackle the climate and nature crises, statistics show.

Climate campaigners say low planting rates will make it harder to prevent flooding and support wildlife.

Boris Johnson promised during the 2019 general election that the government would plant 30,000 hectares of new woodland a year in Britain by 2025.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in