Government accused of failing to meet its own tree-planting targets
Row over semantics after last winter’s tally ‘fell short’, reports Jane Dalton
The government has been accused of failing to meet its own target on planting new trees to tackle the climate and nature crises, statistics show.
Climate campaigners say low planting rates will make it harder to prevent flooding and support wildlife.
Boris Johnson promised during the 2019 general election that the government would plant 30,000 hectares of new woodland a year in Britain by 2025.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies