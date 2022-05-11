Elon Musk must think twice about letting Trump back on Twitter, says Sadiq Khan
London mayor says US president led to significant rise in racial abuse directed at him
Sadiq Khan has said Donald Trump’s period as US president led to a rise in racial abuse directed at him, as he urged Elon Musk to consider whether to let him back on Twitter.
Khan used his appearance at the Stanford University on his US trade mission to offer Musk some advice about allowing Mr Trump to return to the platform he plans to buy.
The Tesla boss has said he will reverse the ban imposed on Trump as part of his plan to make permanent suspensions a “rare thing” if a £34.5bn takeover deal is finalised this year.
