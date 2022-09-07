Jump to content
Liz Truss conducts clear-out of Sunak supporters as she builds ‘cabinet of cronies’

Raab, Barclay, Eustice and Shapps sacked within minutes of new PM’s arrival at No 10

Andrew Woodcock,Kate Devlin
Tuesday 06 September 2022 22:21
Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Liz Truss’s hopes of uniting her party after a fractious leadership contest were tonight at risk after she conducted a brutal cabinet clearout of supporters of rival Rishi Sunak in her first hours as prime minister.

The new PM constructed a top team of close allies, including Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and James Cleverly as foreign secretary, with hardline right-winger Suella Braverman – a supporter of withdrawal from the European Court of Human Rights – becoming home secretary and Therese Coffey appointed the UK’s first female deputy prime minister as well as taking the health brief.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was made business secretary after taking part in talks with energy companies on a package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis, due to be unveiled on Thursday and expected to include a £2,500 price freeze for households costing £90bn, as well as additional help for businesses.

