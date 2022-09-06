How much of Boris Johnson’s farewell speech was actually true?

Much of Boris Johnson’s farewell speech on the steps of No 10 was taken up by a list of claims about his achievements in office, as he sought to set out his legacy for the history books.

He described his own tenure in office as leaving his successors a foundation of “great solid masonry on which we will continue to build together paving the path of prosperity now and for future generations”.

But how much of it was actually true? The Independent has run the fact-check rule over the outgoing PM’s claims to see where credit is due and where he is stretching the facts.