Good Morning Britain viewers fume over ‘delusional’ claims Boris Johnson will be ‘missed’

Outgoing PM ‘is being treated like a dethroned king when he was the worst leader ever’, one viewer complained

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 06 September 2022 09:28
Comments
Boris Johnson urges Tories to take inspiration from Downing Street cat and dog

Good Morning Britain viewers have objected to the claim that outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be “missed” by the public.

Johnson’s controversial tenure as the nation’s leader is coming to an end after just over three years, with Liz Truss set to take over.

Throughout his time in office, Johnson was criticised for his handling of a number of key issues, including the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis. He was also widely condemned for his role in the “Partygate” scandal, which saw him become the first prime minister to have been officially found to have broken the law.

Speaking on GMB on Tuesday morning (6 September) shortly after Johnson’s farewell address to the nation, journalist Andrew Pearce said: “It’s going to be a dull place without him.”

Presenter Susanna Reid said that she “totally agreed with” him, adding: “Perhaps it is what we need.”

Recommended

Positive messages were then read out from a number of viewers, with some claiming that Johnson will be “back” in the future and saying that they “miss him”.

The programme also featured an interview with Conservative MP Simon Clarke, who also maintained that Johnson “got the big calls right”.

On social media, however, viewers shared their objections to the segment.

“Completely delusional,” one person wrote. “Boris has single handily divided the country, and indeed his own party. He has reigned over a culture of rule breaking, partying, trying to protect his own mates.”

Johnson makes a speech outside Downing Street before leaving for Balmoral

(Yui Mok/PA)

“Boris got the big calls right? I’ll mention that to the 200k covid dead when he supported heard immunity,” wrote another.

“Simon Clarke is deluded if he believes Boris got ‘the big calls right’. He’s living in a parallel universe. How can this man be taken seriously?” someone else asked.

“@GMB What an absolute farce,” another viewer commented. “Boris Johnson is being treated like a dethroned king when he was the worst leader ever. Get a grip media no former PM has ever carried on like this.”

Follow the latest live updates on Johnson’s departure here.

Comments

