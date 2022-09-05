Joe Lycett says BBC wanted 'different direction' ahead of 'right wing' appearance

Joe Lycett has said that he was told the production team of Laura Kuennsberg's new BBC politics show invited him on the programme on Sunday, 4 September, as they wanted to go in a "slightly different direction."

On the show, the comedian pulled off a stunt in which he pretended to be a “very right wing” fan of Liz Truss.

"I spoke to Laura and her team beforehand and they said they wanted to go in a slightly different direction. They wanted to try and make it sort of bring it out to different viewpoints," Mr Lycett told Times Radio.

