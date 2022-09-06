Boris Johnson - live: PM to give final speech at No 10 as Truss ‘to freeze energy bills’
Depatures comes as Ms Truss to set out top team and announce plans to tackle cost of living crisis
Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister
Boris Johnson is set to give his final speech as prime minister on Tuesday morning as his successor prepares to announce her top team.
The day will begin with a valedictory statement from Downing Street by Mr Johnson at around 7.30am before he heads to Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen ahead of Ms Truss’s arrival. He is expected to use his address to urge Tories to rally round his successor.
It comes after it emerged on Monday evening that both Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries are set to quit their cabinet roles after Ms Truss won the Conservative leadership.
Ms Truss is expected to announce key members of her cabinet on Tuesday, with reports that a ‘bold’ plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and freeze bills will be introduced on Thursday.
But polling has found only one in five people in Britain are pleased Ms Truss will be their new prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in a gruelling six-week contest.
Another poll found that even Tory voters had no confidence in Ms Truss to address the energy crisis.
Nadine Dorries and Rachel Johnson arrive outside Number 10
A crowd of officials has gathered at either side of the door to Number 10 in anticipation of Boris Johnson’s resignation speech.
A podium is in place a few yards in front of the door and hundreds of journalists are poised for his address, due at 7.30am.
Lectern up for Boris Johnson’s speech
Images coming from Downing Street show preparations for Boris Johnson’s final speech as prime minister are almost complete, with a lectern up outside No 10.
Key appointments to be announced on Tuesday
A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in for some of the most senior roles, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is widely expected to be given the crucial role of chancellor.
Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary who is described as Ms Truss’s closest friend at Westminster, is thought to be in line to become health secretary while Ben Wallace is expected to remain as Defence Secretary.
Other appointments will be closely scrutinised by Tory MPs for signs that she is prepared to bring in ministers who did not necessarily support her in the leadership race.
Ms Truss did not enjoy the support of the majority of MPs during the parliamentary stage of the contest, with former chancellor Mr Sunak coming out on top among fellow Tories.
And her 57% to 43% margin of victory in the final ballot of the party, while comfortable, was still narrower than the last three Tory leadership contests that went to a vote.
Mr Sunak indicated that he did not expect to be offered a new ministerial role – although he insisted he would give Ms Truss his “full support” from the backbenches.
Boris Johnson expected to give final speech early Tuesday morning
The day will begin on Tuesday with a final valedictory speech from Downing Street by Boris Johnson before he heads to Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen ahead of Ms Truss's arrival.
He is expected to use his address to urge Tories to rally round his successor.
The weather could result in Ms Truss addressing the nation for the first time as prime minister on Tuesday afternoon inside No 10 rather than outside the Downing Street door, as is tradition.
Mr Johnson is expected to give his address at around 7.30am.
Truss plan could freeze energy bill for four months
Liz Truss is said to be considering a lengthy freeze on energy bills for homes and businesses in one of her first acts as prime minister.
Reports vary that it could last anywhere between four months or until the next general election - which could still be two years away.
Allies of Ms Truss have said the move would be ‘big and bold’ and could cost as much as £90 billion.
Details could be set out as early as Thursday as the new administration seeks to reassure worried voters following a summer of political paralysis.
According to The Times, the plan would see the government subsidise the cost of gas bought by electricity generators and suppliers.
Penny Mordaunt allies urge Truss to appoint her as deputy PM
Allies of Penny Mordaunt, a former leadership rival, are urging Liz Truss to appoint her as deputy prime minister to unite the party.
Ms Mordaunt backed Ms Truss after she narrowly lost out to the foreign secretary for a place in the final two in the Conservative Party leadership race with Rishi Sunak.
An unnamed Tory figure who is set to be in Ms Truss’s first cabinet – which is still yet to be unveiled – told the Telegraph her inclusion would be “popular” among the party members.
“It’s the sort of title you can use as a political title. Bringing Penny in would be popular with the members and the party,” the party member said.
It comes amid reports that a close friend of Ms Truss, Therese Coffey, was expected to become deputy prime minister.
Security minister Stephen McPartland resigns
Security minister Stephen McPartland has become the latest to step down from his post, saying he would support the new prime minister “wholeheartedly from the backbenches”.
His resignation comes after Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries announced plans to quit their cabinet roles after Ms Truss won the Conservative leadership.
“I have enjoyed my time in government but feel it is time to step aside for someone who wants to pursue the role on a more permanent basis,” he said in the letter.
Lecturers at universities will start voting on industrial action on Tuesday
Lecturers at universities across the UK will start voting on industrial action on Tuesday in disputes over pay, working conditions and pensions.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are being asked if they want to mount a campaign of action, with the result due at the end of October.
More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities are being balloted in separate disputes over pensions and pay and working conditions.
In the pay and working conditions dispute, UCU’s demands include a pay rise of 12% or RPI inflation plus 2%, an agreed framework to end insecure work practices such as zero hours contracts, and action to address what the union describes as “dangerously high” workloads.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The reason for these ballots is very simple: university staff are facing the biggest cost-of-living crisis in a generation, yet bosses think they can get away with a massive real-terms pay cut and pension cuts that will leave our members facing poverty.
“Our demands must be met and by emphatically voting yes to strike action, UCU members will be saying enough is enough
Four in ten bosses ‘have sacked staff and done work themselves due to cost of living crisis’
Four in 10 business owners and senior managers have taken on other roles within the workplace after letting staff go because of the cost of living crisis, according to a poll.
A survey of 500 small business owners and senior managers estimated they had to wear five different “hats” every day – including running finances, sales and marketing.
Others have been involved in administration (32 per cent), advertising (31 per cent) and human resources (27 per cent).
More banking hubs to fill gaps in access to cash will be rolled out in UK
More banking hubs – which help to fill gaps in access to cash – will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced.
An additional 13 hubs will be created, bringing the total number planned to 25, according to ATM network Link and the Cash Action Group, which includes banking industry representatives and others.
Banking hubs operate in a similar way to bank branches, but their services are shared, with banks providing staff on rotation so that trained specialists from different banks are available on different days.
The 13 new hubs will be in locations including Brechin in Angus, Forres in Moray, Carluke in Lanarkshire, Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway, Axminster in Devon, Barton-upon-Humber in Lincolnshire, Lutterworth in Leicestershire, Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, Cheadle in Staffordshire, Belper in Derbyshire, Maryport in Cumbria and Hornsea in Yorkshire.
Additionally, the first banking hub under the scheme in Northern Ireland will open in Kilkeel in Newry.
Banks and building societies have asked Link to identify communities that need help and the locations have been selected as part of that work.
The first banking hubs were piloted last year in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire and Rochford in Essex. The two hubs have already had approaching 60,000 customer visits and transactions worth £16 million have taken place since they opened.
