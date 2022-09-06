Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New prime minister Liz Truss is due to give a speech that will set out her ambitions for her time in office.

On Monday morning, Boris Johnson stood at the lectern outside Downing Street for the last time and pledged his “fervent support” for his successor.

The white tape marker showing where the lectern should be positioned is still there; ready for Ms Truss’s speech to the nation later in the day.

So, when is Liz Truss’s speech?

Ms Truss is scheduled to give an address at 4pm on Monday outside No 10. However the time is not set in stone as it will depend on how her schedule runs this morning.

After Ms Truss gives her speech, she will walk in through the black door of No 10 as prime minister for the first time.

Boris Johnson walks away from the lectern after giving the final speech of his premiership (PA)

What is Liz Truss doing this morning?

Ms Truss is making her way to Scotland for an audience with the Queen. Mr Johnson is also on his way to Balmoral to offer his resignation. He is scheduled to arrive at 11.20am and Ms Truss is scheduled to arrive at 12.10pm.

The Queen will meet with Ms Truss and formally accept her as her prime minister.

Boris Johnson told journalists that he would “return to his plow” after bowing out from front-line politics (PA)

What will Liz Truss say in her speech?

Ms Truss’s speech outside No 10 will likely contain more broadbrush strokes than specific policy commitments. However she is likely to address the many challenges she has in her intray as prime minister and pledge to get working on them.

In Theresa May’s speech on taking office she thanked her predecessor David Cameron, and Ms Truss is likely to do the same with Mr Johnson.

The address is also a time for Ms Truss to set out the broad themes of her government; what she really wants to change and what she sees as her vision for the Tory party.

Liz Truss could freeze energy bills in response to the cost of living crisis (PA)

What will a Liz Truss government do to tackle the cost of living crisis?

Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills for every household and business in the country, The Times has reported.

In one of her first acts as prime minister, Ms Truss will reportedly cap the cost of gas used for electricity and heating.

This is to safeguard from bankruptcies as pubs and restaurants see their energy bills soar.

Liz Truss is expected to appoint a cabinet of loyalists (PA)

Who will be in the Liz Truss cabinet?

Ms Truss is expected to appoint a cabinet of loyalists in her new government.

Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to become her chancellor and she is also likely to appoint Suella Braverman as home secretary and James Cleverly as foreign secretary. Theresa Coffey is also set to take on the role of health secretary.