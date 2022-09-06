Boris Johnson urges Tories to take inspiration from Downing Street cat and dog

Boris Johnson urged Tories to take inspiration from Larry and Dilyn, the Downing Street cat and dog, during his last speech as prime minister.

After noting the positive impact Dilyn had on his family during their time in Number 10, Johnson likened the dynamic of the pets to Westminster’s political quarrels.

Before handing the reigns over to Liz Truss, Johnson said: “If Dilyn and Larry can put behind them, their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative party.”

Queen Elizabeth will meet with Johnson and Truss at a swearing-in ceremony in Balmoral.

