Liz Truss turns to former Johnson adviser as she fights to shore up tottering premiership

‘She’s toast’: PM to face MPs’ questions amid questions over how long she can survive

Andrew Woodcock,Adam Forrest
Tuesday 18 October 2022 22:11
Edwina Currie says Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless and useless’

Liz Truss has recruited a key member of Boris Johnson’s inner circle in a bid to shore up her tottering premiership following the collapse of her flagship economic policies.

Addressing MPs on the Brexiteer right of the Conservative Party on Tuesday evening, Ms Truss was accompanied by the former PM’s deputy chief of staff, combative election strategist David Canzini, who aides confirmed had started working with her earlier that day.

The meeting with the European Research Group (ERG) – at which Ms Truss said it had been “painful” to give up the tax-cutting policies that had been included in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget – came on the eve of Wednesday’s crucial session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, at which Ms Truss hopes to shake off the impression that she is a passenger in a government now led by chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

