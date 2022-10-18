Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives
Boris Johnson is members’ favoured replacement
Moment Liz Truss appears in Commons after mystery absence
More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.
In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.
Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.
Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32 per cent, with Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor whom Ms Truss defeated in second on 23 per cent and then Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, on 10 per cent.
Earlier, Ms Truss’s personal popularity took another nosedive after a separate poll revealed that 80 per cent of Britons had an unfavourable view of her.
Has Jeremy Hunt done enough to save us from recession?
There is no way of sugar-coating the harsh facts, writes Hamish McRae.
Read Hamish's full piece here:
Has Jeremy Hunt done enough to save us from recession? | Hamish McRae
There is no way of sugar-coating the harsh facts, writes Hamish McRae
UK summons Chinese official over ‘chilling’ attack on Hong Kong protester at Manchester consulate
Liz Truss’s government has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was beaten in the grounds of China’s consulate in Manchester.
Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the government was “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Chinese diplomat summoned over ‘chilling’ beating of man at consulate
Chinese charge d’affaires will be asked to explain ‘scenes of violence’
No 10: We’re sticking to defence spending pledge
Downing Street has insisted Liz Truss will not back down on a key commitment to boost defence spending after the armed forces minister publicly threatened to quit if new chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditches the pledge.
Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, would also be under pressure to follow James Heappey in resigning if the prime minister's promise to spend 3 per cent of national income on defence by 2030 was broken.
Mr Heappey said he and Mr Wallace, who is tipped as a potential successor to Ms Truss in Downing Street, both believe the pledge "must be delivered" and warned there is "no prosperity without security".
No 10 went on to insist the PM is "committed" to the promise, but hinted at possible slower rises in defence spending ahead of the end of the decade.
Mr Hunt has refused to rule out rowing back on the promise as he searches for cuts to plug a multimillion-pound black hole in the nation's finances.
UK criticises Putin’s ‘cowardly’ missile attacks
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities are "cowardly" acts by Vladimir Putin, the UK has said.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said they were the "desperate acts" of a man losing the war.
Meanwhile Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, was preparing for talks in the US about the situation in Ukraine and other issues of shared concern.
Jeremy Hunt is copying Labour, Starmer suggests
Sir Keir Starmer said the government now has “no economic policy” after chancellor Jeremy Hunt “demolished” the Liz Truss mini-Budget. The Labour leader said the government had shot its economic credibility “to pieces”, Adam Forrest, our politics correspondent, reports.
Sir Keir told the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2 that Labour was now “basically setting the economic agenda”, with the government “playing catch up”, after Mr Hunt announced “all the things that we said they should do”.
Again calling for general election, he said: “We can’t go on like this, shutting the public out, and I think many people now feel that the real risk now is carrying on with this lot rather than actually having a general election, bringing in a Labour government and securing our economy.”
PM ‘not making promises on pension triple lock at this point’
Liz Truss appears to have backed down on her commitment to the triple lock on state pensions after the appointment of new chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
The prime minister had previously vowed to defend the triple lock – the guarantee that the state pension will rise every year in line with inflation, earnings, or 2.5 per cent, whichever is highest.
Her official spokesman said: “We are very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and indeed our priority ahead of this fiscal plan is we continue to protect the most vulnerable in society.
“The prime minister and the chancellor are not making any commitments on individual policy areas at this point, but as I say the decisions will be made through the prism of what matters most to the most vulnerable.”
Asked what the point of a “triple lock” on pensions was if the government refused to stick to it, the spokesman acknowledged the impact of “domestic decisions” on the public finances.
He said: “We are in difficult circumstances. And we’ve acknowledged the reasons for why we are in this position both in terms of domestic decisions and international factors.
“And the chancellor and the prime minister are of the view that it’s right to consider all options as a whole, rather than going through individual policies piece by piece.”
ICYMI: What’s most tempting about a Labour government right now?
Policies will matter at the next election, of course, but a firm promise that politics can and will become boring again will be key, writes Marie Le Conte.
Read Marie's full piece here:
What's most tempting about a Labour government right now? | Marie Le Conte
Policies will matter at the next election, of course, but a firm promise that politics can and will become boring again will be key, writes Marie Le Conte
ICYMI: What does the chancellor’s emergency statement mean for Liz Truss?
The one thing saving Truss from immediate dismissal is her party’s inability to reach a consensus on who should succeed her, writes Andrew Grice.
Read Andrew's full piece here:
What does the chancellor's emergency statement mean for Liz Truss? | Andrew Grice
The one thing saving Truss from immediate dismissal is her party’s inability to reach a consensus on who should succeed her
Austerity cuts could be as deep as 2010, experts warn as energy bills set to hit £5,000
Spending cuts ahead could be as deep as those seen during the Tory austerity programme which followed the 2008-2009 banking crash, economists have warned.
It comes as Labour accused Lis Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt of leading the push for “austerity season two”, as he looks to balance the books after the disastrous mini-Budget.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Austerity cuts could be as deep as 2010, experts warn
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leading push for ‘austerity season two’, says Labour
Starmer: Government has no economic policy
Sir Keir Starmer said the government now has "no economic policy" after it "demolished" the mini-budget.
The Labour leader said Jeremy Hunt had "basically undone everything that Liz Truss said she was going to do" as leader, after the new chancellor announced he was scaling back the energy support package and ditching most of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor.
Sir Keir told the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2: "Well, he made a number of changes yesterday but the problem they've now got is he (has) basically undone everything that Liz Truss said she was going to do in a leadership contest within the Conservative Party.
"So they've put a mini-budget up a few weeks ago, they've now completely demolished that.
"The net result of that... is there is no economic policy and it is odd to, you know, have to come on your programme and say the government 12 years into office has no economic policy, no economic plan at all."
He claimed Labour was now "basically setting the economic agenda", with the government "playing catch up", after Mr Hunt announced "all the things that we said they should do".
