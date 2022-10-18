✕ Close Moment Liz Truss appears in Commons after mystery absence

More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.

In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.

Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.

Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32 per cent, with Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor whom Ms Truss defeated in second on 23 per cent and then Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, on 10 per cent.

Earlier, Ms Truss’s personal popularity took another nosedive after a separate poll revealed that 80 per cent of Britons had an unfavourable view of her.